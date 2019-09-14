Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Increased Stake; Navellier & Associates Lifted Position in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $1.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 129,904 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 72.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 41,707 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 24,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 356.48% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Investment Management accumulated 3,111 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3,800 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 2,836 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.98% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 2,209 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.25% or 149,323 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 74,468 shares stake. Independent Order Of Foresters, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 876 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 1,583 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 9,923 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 0.38% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 469,979 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 8,482 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark reported 0.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.17 million shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,211 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 7.24M are owned by Northern Trust. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 351,346 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17,842 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 784 shares. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,123 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd. (Ads) (NYSE:WNS) by 28,126 shares to 15,231 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).