Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Stake by $413,140; As Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Stake by $360,246

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 60,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 185,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 246,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.59M market cap company. The stock increased 7.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 1.16M shares traded or 23.93% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 94,839 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

More notable recent YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “YRC Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:YRCW – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YRC Worldwide Is Perpetually Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Jason Bergman Named Chief Customer Officer of YRC Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Son Of Spaghetti Junction; YRC In Consolidation Mode – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YRCW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 22.94 million shares or 20.04% more from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 228,778 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1492 Limited Com has 164,544 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 10,284 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 114,600 shares. 169,768 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 11,378 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 38,851 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 190,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Lc owns 13,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Analysts await YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 169.23% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.13 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by YRC Worldwide Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.32% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares to 948,053 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 75,807 shares. Citigroup holds 784 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 6,144 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 600 shares. Dean Capital Management invested in 1.01% or 4,605 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Group has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc reported 43,307 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce has invested 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Blair William Communications Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,704 shares. 222 are held by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,350 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 37,309 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,717 shares.