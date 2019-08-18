Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Shares Declined, Holder Victory Capital Management Trimmed Position

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 248,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 954,427 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.61 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 28,936 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 101,345 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 21,413 shares to 584,433 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,433 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Limited Co accumulated 88,938 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 3,531 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). D E Shaw Company has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 10,313 shares. Citigroup holds 11,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech reported 38,020 shares stake. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 113 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 110,521 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.06 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp by 14,248 shares to 138,133 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 93,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,514 shares, and has risen its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 7,866 shares. 271,490 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated, California-based fund reported 5,999 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp reported 579,467 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 13,800 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 0.34% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Sprucegrove Investment Management accumulated 54,300 shares. 14,303 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,116 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. D E Shaw Communications Incorporated reported 21,415 shares stake. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.78% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).