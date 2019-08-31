Valmont Inds (VMI) Share Value Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Position by $413,140; Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Novagold Resources (NG) Position by $560,000 as Share Price Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 2.10 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 90,969 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 14,775 shares to 81,195 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,115 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

More news for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” and published on June 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.48 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

More important recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or owns 25,437 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 3,487 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1,926 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 63,028 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 75,807 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 54,300 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments Company invested in 6,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 72,146 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.93M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 93,176 shares stake.