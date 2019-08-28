Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Value Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased Holding by $413,140; Eam Investors Position in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Has Lifted by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 83,440 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 44,852 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,180 shares to 319,308 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.21 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,470 are owned by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. State Street holds 536,304 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 6,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.15% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 5,736 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,065 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,397 shares. 100 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 13,833 shares. 13,800 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0% or 4,959 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3,309 shares to 6,395 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Medical Sy by 16,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,994 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc..

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Napco (NSSC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.