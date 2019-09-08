Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Valuation Rose While Harvey Partners Decreased Holding by $2.05 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increased by $6.86 Million Its Position

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.56. About 129,568 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 909,844 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Iâ€™d Rather Overpay for Realty Income Than Buy This IPO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMI) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 43 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Earnest Prns invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. 27 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,926 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 271,490 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc invested in 1.71% or 154,121 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 14,303 shares. Harvey Prns Limited Co accumulated 25,500 shares or 5.49% of the stock. 1.93 million are held by Blackrock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 0% or 5,956 shares. 33,760 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 72,146 shares. Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 59,415 shares. Shelton Cap reported 222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.61 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.