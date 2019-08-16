Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding Has Lifted by Spitfire Capital Llc; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 4.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 30,146 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.11 million shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A has invested 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability stated it has 10.88M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Com invested in 231,220 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Co invested in 47,177 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.29% or 29,940 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 49,609 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 8,046 shares. Avalon Advsrs owns 574,794 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Bainco International holds 1.49% or 90,825 shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust Communication holds 0.86% or 71,111 shares. Wms Limited Liability owns 13,654 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foundry Prtn Ltd holds 402,536 shares.

