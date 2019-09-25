Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Spitfire Capital Lifted Its Stake by $497,700; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.87. About 65,645 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 96,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.41M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 197,345 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 364,767 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Qv Invsts Incorporated reported 1.16% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 33,231 shares. 539,197 are owned by State Street. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 5,350 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Stifel Fincl owns 4,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Co. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 7,000 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn accumulated 1,370 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 3,852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 97,468 shares. 3,540 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt Communication. The Iowa-based Principal Fin Gru has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Valmont Industries Q2 results; shares +4%; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valmont to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20,000 shares to 108,490 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pb Bancorp Inc by 128,253 shares to 186,000 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 31,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Additions to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Grandpoint Capital, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shareholders Feel About Its 103% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Ranked 3rd Best Performing Regional Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence – Business Wire” with publication date: April 05, 2019.