Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Stake; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.93 Million as Share Value Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 95,167 shares traded or 48.28% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 45,790 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 123,180 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd & Income Term Fd (JPI) by 21,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 10,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). First Manhattan Com reported 634,902 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Greenwich Inv reported 15,750 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bard Associate reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Natl Asset Inc holds 0.15% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 58,192 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd owns 11,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment has invested 0.04% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 42,578 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 12,525 shares. Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.27% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Webster State Bank N A invested in 0% or 150 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 34,217 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated owns 3,186 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 13 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 23,171 shares in its portfolio. 579,467 are held by Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp. Citigroup reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.09% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 33,760 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 956 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 14,309 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $51.14M for 14.19 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

