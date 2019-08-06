Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Position by $413,140 as Stock Rose; Standard Motor Products (SMP) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 44,854 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 30,328 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 52,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,201 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

More notable recent Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) CEO Eric Sills on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USMCA Considerations For Standard Motor Products – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KEPCO: Lower SMP And Fuel Costs, Better Generation Mix – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Standard Motor Products, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SMP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 10,209 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 26,640 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 634 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 12,881 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 1.69% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability owns 48,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 611 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,054 shares. Moreover, Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.31% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 368,583 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). First Comml Bank Of Omaha accumulated 22,174 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 15,396 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 1,272 shares.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.63M for 13.87 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 6 shares. 55,775 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Renaissance Ltd has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 6,375 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Victory Mgmt Inc reported 2,870 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nomura accumulated 1,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds holds 0.19% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 4,000 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Corporation reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 33 shares.