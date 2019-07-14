Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Decreased Holding by $896,740; Arete Wealth Advisors Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 653,656 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 112,847 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.97 million for 14.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group reported 579,467 shares. Renaissance Technology has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 481,239 shares. 537,690 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 195,144 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 598,273 shares. 9,958 were reported by Raymond James &. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Dean Invest Associate Ltd holds 0.45% or 23,875 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1,162 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1,926 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bluestein R H invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30,906 shares to 221,534 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Aals Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.93M for 15.78 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Incorporated holds 3,885 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 18,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 37,467 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,695 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 26,950 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iberiabank has invested 0.46% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 775,448 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 300,026 are owned by D E Shaw &. Ghp Inv holds 26,820 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.12M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.51% stake. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 3,816 shares stake.

