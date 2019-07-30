Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lowered Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Stake in Coty (Call) (COTY) Has Increased by $45.89 Million as Stock Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 38,168 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Coty Inc (Call) (COTY) by 666.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 4.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 626,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Coty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 3.75M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Empyrean Cap Prns Lp accumulated 4.50 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Heritage Invsts Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 939 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 282,429 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 20,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 6,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.00M shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 18,960 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 23.47M shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 60,094 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 690,362 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fil Ltd holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 92,365 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.69 million shares to 206,664 shares, valued at $51.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huya Inc (Put) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,600 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $51.15 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 404,433 shares. 9,649 were accumulated by Foundry Llc. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 537,690 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,926 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Swiss Bank holds 40,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 10,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 0.01% or 6,903 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 11,803 shares. Stifel Fin reported 4,959 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 504,582 shares. Us Bank De owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,487 shares.

