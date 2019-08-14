Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Stake; Moody National Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Holding in American National Insurance Co (ANAT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 88,347 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 31,495 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 768,599 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0% or 2,303 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 4,899 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,063 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 21,951 shares. Donald Smith Communications invested 0.65% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 11,787 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 6,655 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National Health Division Teams Up with American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. to Offer an Exciting New Fitness Membership Benefit to Health Policyholders – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American National Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American National named to Forbes’ 2019 â€œBest Mid-size Employersâ€ list – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American National Insurance Enters Oversold Territory (ANAT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares to 123,919 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 5,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 27,188 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Paragon Ltd Llc invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Riverhead Ltd Liability reported 2,202 shares stake. Da Davidson & owns 42,642 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Qv Investors has 2.56% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 137,779 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.78% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% or 43 shares. Century Companies invested in 0.01% or 47,759 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.02% or 2,472 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). M&T Bancorporation Corp invested in 1,793 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Steve Kaniewski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.