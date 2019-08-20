Valmark Advisers Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $393,120 as Shares Rose; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Rbo & Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.95 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.79 million shares stake. First City Cap Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 24,083 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 644,084 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Company has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Town Country State Bank Company Dba First Bankers Company has invested 2.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Prns LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,102 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 2.27 million shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.62% or 13,260 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability holds 2.49% or 284,643 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 36,035 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va owns 124,535 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 50,507 are held by Caprock Grp.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 111,200 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $97.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 6,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,631 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares to 155,928 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.