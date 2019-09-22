Valmark Advisers Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Lowered by $2.07 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Manikay Partners Decreased Its Position by $6.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.92M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO COMMENTS ON ASIC CHARGES IN AN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS EXAMINING WHETHER RIO TINTO OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES PAID BRIBES LINKED TO MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Downgrades IOC 2018 Output Guidance to 10.3M-11.3M Tons; 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc analyzed 11,250 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Limited Liability Co invested in 4,390 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Cobblestone Advisors has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,452 shares. 18,950 were accumulated by Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 25,043 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peoples Financial Corporation holds 1,290 shares. Cap Inc Ca accumulated 0.04% or 2,725 shares. 65,500 are held by Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation. 138,645 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company invested in 1.94% or 66,546 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 310,872 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il reported 105,196 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Family Firm reported 1,749 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 4.37% or 234,295 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: "Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com" on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 11,834 shares to 268,656 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 94,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.