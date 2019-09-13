Valmark Advisers Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Decreased by $2.07 Million as Shares Rose; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose, Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $307,515

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.94 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 54,631 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 58,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 7.57M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Asset Management One Limited holds 0.33% or 362,051 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 2,439 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 3.7% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fred Alger invested in 0% or 5,183 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc has 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,500 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Middleton & Co Ma reported 2,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 288,889 are held by Calamos Advsr Lc. Nuwave Limited Com reported 0.56% stake. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp accumulated 0.03% or 7,184 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 140 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has 0.49% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,302 shares.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 64,050 shares to 948,532 shares, valued at $63.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares to 334,292 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.