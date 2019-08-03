Valmark Advisers Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $393,120; Shares Rose; Healthequity (HQY) Shares Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $746,425

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 10,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 30,182 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 40,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 530,732 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 75.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

