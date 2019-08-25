Valmark Advisers Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Castleark Management Maintains Stake in Ehealth (EHTH)

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 183,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, up from 176,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 453,721 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na owns 77 shares. Caxton LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 19,815 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 25,302 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 183,519 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company reported 6,115 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company has invested 1.46% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 675 shares. Stifel has 28,981 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Credit Suisse Ag has 50,055 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 1.00M shares. 241 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Moreover, Lyon Street Limited Liability Corporation has 2.28% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,918 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $320,815 activity. Yung Derek N. bought $110,720 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EHealth sees strong Q4; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth Calls Hot After Big Price-Target Hike – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 103,325 shares to 42,350 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,132 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.