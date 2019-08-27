Valmark Advisers Increases Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); High Pointe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Stock Value Declined

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.39. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.01M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 8,600 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 70,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 193,997 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Lc invested in 22,883 shares. Martin Currie invested in 1.42% or 194,779 shares. First Business Financial Svcs holds 7,970 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Crawford Invest Counsel reported 2.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt holds 19,215 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Com owns 32,250 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Private Wealth invested in 0.98% or 25,287 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 1.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 3.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 51,301 were accumulated by Peoples Fincl Corporation. Smith Moore Communications stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sather Fincl Incorporated reported 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cap Wealth Planning Ltd has 3.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,082 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

