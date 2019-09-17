Valmark Advisers Has Trimmed Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $2.07 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Lowered Position by $322,500

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 1.38M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,829 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $754,000, down from 21,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 9.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Randolph Com reported 72,715 shares stake. 90,269 are owned by Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Park Circle Company owns 200 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 1,137 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor accumulated 4,920 shares. 65,835 are held by Synovus Corporation. Cibc World holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 185,509 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Notis invested in 0.77% or 8,829 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4.30M were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 59,361 shares.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 11,416 shares to 65,157 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 8,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $229.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10,300 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

