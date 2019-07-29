Valmark Advisers Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering American Express Company (AXP)

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. See American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) latest ratings:

Valmark Advisers Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 10.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valmark Advisers Inc acquired 3,780 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Valmark Advisers Inc holds 40,147 shares with $4.18M value, up from 36,367 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 5.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,857 were accumulated by Highlander Limited Liability Company. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 6,100 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A has 1.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.01% or 3.84M shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 351,253 shares. Baldwin Inv Llc owns 8,015 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc reported 14,267 shares. 9,568 are owned by Cambridge. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs holds 0.47% or 8,138 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.4% or 89,188 shares.

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IVW) stake by 40,683 shares to 421,487 valued at $72.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) stake by 70,639 shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold American Express Company shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian L P invested in 14,326 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Renaissance Lc invested in 329,000 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,153 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.34% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Community State Bank Na owns 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,594 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 47,687 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Ledyard Savings Bank has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,550 shares. Putnam Fl has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). M&R Capital Management has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gradient Investments Limited Liability accumulated 3,244 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 0.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,537 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Central Secs Corp reported 180,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity. $1.29M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was sold by Squeri Stephen J.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.