Valmark Advisers Has Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $393,120 as Stock Value Rose; Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79M shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 723,063 shares to 53,741 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 70,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares to 259,288 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.