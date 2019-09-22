Valmark Advisers Has Cut Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $2.07 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 767,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.10 million, up from 755,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Lc reported 4.24M shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 4.25% or 1.06 million shares. 9,650 are owned by Monetary Mngmt Group. Markel Corporation reported 0.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd has 0.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 362,051 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Telemus Capital Limited Liability holds 0.66% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 39,875 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc owns 2,810 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc has 1,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 40,625 were accumulated by Wilkins Inv Counsel. South Dakota Inv Council reported 99,530 shares. 15,000 are owned by Cincinnati Casualty Communication. Mu Com holds 4% or 35,200 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 1,540 shares.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 27,133 shares to 60,569 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 8,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Lc has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,659 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 14.89M shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Company holds 39,503 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 10,022 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,174 shares. Rech Glob Invsts stated it has 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Moore And holds 0.3% or 6,930 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,613 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur Management reported 5,984 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4,350 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 145,529 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Inv Management Incorporated has invested 2.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 5.19M shares for 1.56% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.