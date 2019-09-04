Valmark Advisers Boosted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Value Rose; Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Stake by $316,800 as Share Price Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 2.57 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Llc holds 1.25M shares. Qci Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,205 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 11,330 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 10,397 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Company Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Natl Pension Service holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.47 million shares. 557,821 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Covington Capital Management has 29,181 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.4% or 39,509 shares. Paw Cap invested in 0.7% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 1.87M shares. Pictet North America Advisors accumulated 0.21% or 15,807 shares. 219,825 are held by Primecap Mgmt Ca.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TDTT) by 8.09M shares to 734,199 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).