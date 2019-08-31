Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; As Casey’s General Store (CASY) Market Valuation Rose, Walthausen & Company Raised Its Stake by $762,880

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 44.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 68,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 86,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $824,000, down from 154,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.05M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (CASY) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 52,244 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 46,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Casey’s General Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,793 shares to 199,681 shares, valued at $20.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: FOCS,AFL,AMP – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valley National Bancorp (VLY) CEO Ira Robbins on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ORIT, VLY, BBVA, BCA.L, NTRS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aug 05, 2019 – Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys Ball Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF – GuruFocus.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Community Financial Bank Na reported 17,171 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 6,535 shares. Wade G W & invested in 0.02% or 24,442 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 8,320 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 24,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 201,216 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 47,451 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 128,638 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 22,673 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.31M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Huntington Comml Bank reported 1,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Northern Trust Corporation holds 381,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 94,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 67,353 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Adirondack Com accumulated 70 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,235 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,800 shares. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 7,483 shares. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 9,568 shares. Qv invested 0.96% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Casey’s General (CASY) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Is Yielding 0.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Hain Celestial (HAIN) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.