Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Lifted Position; Eam Investors Upped Its Icad (ICAD) Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 47,750 shares as the company's stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 427,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 379,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 1.18M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company's stock rose 21.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 100,434 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 19,157 shares to 69,933 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,453 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc..

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,296 shares to 173,345 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.