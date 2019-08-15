Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Share Value Rose While Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Holder Gabelli Securities Trimmed Its Stake

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 1.62M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.40M, down from 7,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 1.05 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 172,704 shares to 686,104 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT) by 153,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 1,018 shares stake. 33,400 are owned by Strs Ohio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Swiss State Bank holds 573,900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 176,540 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 948,244 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited holds 0% or 67,995 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has 57,900 shares. Moreover, Nuance Invests Lc has 2.78% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 5.59 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 88,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 225,412 shares stake. Tower Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Manufacturers Life Com The reported 1.57 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.31 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valley Bank announces new Central Florida market president and another branch – Orlando Business Journal” on December 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Oritani Financial Corp. – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Valley National (VLY) Closes USAmeriBancorp Merger Deal – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2018. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Valley National Bancorp Becomes Oversold (VLY) – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.