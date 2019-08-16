Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Position Upped by Provise Management Group Llc; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Trimmed Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $2.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 3038.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 322,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 332,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 10,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 551,757 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $240.01. About 122,028 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Mercer Capital Advisers owns 12,265 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Texas Yale Capital reported 3.16 million shares. 337,758 are held by Congress Asset Com Ma. Moreover, Profund Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 5.45M shares. Markston Int Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 36,668 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 61,891 shares. 86,019 are held by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.58% or 2.05M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 48,627 shares. Snow LP has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares to 2,354 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,153 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares to 62,990 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).