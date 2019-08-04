Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.43 N/A 0.96 11.69 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.46 N/A 0.76 20.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Valley National Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Valley National Bancorp’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Valley National Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valley National Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 58.5%. About 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp has stronger performance than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)

Summary

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) beats Valley National Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.