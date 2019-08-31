Valley National Bancorp (VLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.67 N/A 0.96 11.69 Citizens Holding Company 21 2.98 N/A 1.19 17.90

Demonstrates Valley National Bancorp and Citizens Holding Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Citizens Holding Company has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Holding Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Valley National Bancorp and Citizens Holding Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Citizens Holding Company has a -0.13 beta which is 113.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valley National Bancorp and Citizens Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 6.2%. 1.5% are Valley National Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp was more bullish than Citizens Holding Company.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.