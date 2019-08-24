Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019; Shorts at ALUMINUM CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (ALMMF) Lowered By 5.16%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:VLY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Valley National Bancorp’s current price of $10.15 translates into 1.08% yield. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1.54M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy divisions. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina chemical products, and gallium.