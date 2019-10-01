Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Reaches $10.87 After 7.00% Up Move; Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding By $306,800

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is a huge mover today! It closed at $10.87 lastly. It is down 5.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for BankThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.60 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $11.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VLY worth $252.21 million more.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,360 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 51,401 shares with $6.70 million value, up from 49,041 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $57.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 761,215 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 11.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.24 million for 11.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 4.91% above currents $137.98 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 28,261 shares to 42,518 valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 20,115 shares and now owns 5,159 shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co was reduced too.