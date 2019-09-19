Valley National Bancorp (VLY) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 65,265 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 795,372 shares with $111.90 million value, up from 730,107 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $7.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 183,850 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. VLY’s profit would be $76.24 million giving it 12.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Valley National Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 2.04M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 34.51% above currents $138.09 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $179 target. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, August 12.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 36,824 shares to 273,778 valued at $518.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 91,487 shares and now owns 152,884 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 24,777 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 88,575 shares stake. Btim has 0.22% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 118,538 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Moreover, Virtu Llc has 0.05% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg, France-based fund reported 3,251 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Van Eck has invested 0.12% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Andra Ap reported 42,400 shares. 1,675 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 6,237 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 116,037 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Co. 75,219 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 130,439 shares.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Valley National Bancorp shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 198,736 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4.37M shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 432,740 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 31,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 16,434 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 1.30M shares. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Mercer Advisers owns 0.1% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 13,646 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 56,147 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.04% or 112,316 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Tru Of Vermont owns 560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 855,834 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 36,668 shares.