Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Contrasting side by side

Both Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.33 N/A 0.96 11.69 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.96 N/A 1.54 20.87

In table 1 we can see Valley National Bancorp and Emclaire Financial Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Valley National Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Valley National Bancorp and Emclaire Financial Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emclaire Financial Corp’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valley National Bancorp and Emclaire Financial Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 6.9%. About 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp has stronger performance than Emclaire Financial Corp

Summary

Emclaire Financial Corp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.