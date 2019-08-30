Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) Comparing side by side

Both Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.67 N/A 0.96 11.69 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.22 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Arrow Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Valley National Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Valley National Bancorp and Arrow Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Valley National Bancorp and Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp has stronger performance than Arrow Financial Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arrow Financial Corporation beats Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.