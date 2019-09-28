Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 15 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 13 sold and decreased holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.33 million shares, up from 5.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $186.74 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. for 854,901 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc owns 400,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 0.08% invested in the company for 201,982 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 69,665 shares.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 77,475 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Valley National Bancorp shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp invested in 6.61 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Pinnacle Associates holds 0.01% or 57,164 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc reported 249,333 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 24,638 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 42,151 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation invested in 145,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 842 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Prudential reported 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested in 41,426 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 65,120 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 4,318 shares.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

