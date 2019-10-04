Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Harber Asset Management Has Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding By $5.32 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 25.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 376,651 shares with $15.93M value, down from 503,316 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $200.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 14.04M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. VLY’s profit would be $76.20M giving it 11.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Valley National Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 991,316 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has declined 5.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) stake by 150,453 shares to 236,005 valued at $10.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) stake by 29,602 shares and now owns 236,713 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 14.39% above currents $44.06 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.