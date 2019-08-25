Valley National Advisers Upped Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake By $1.48 Million; Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) SI Increased By 3.49%

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. CCF’s SI was 264,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 255,100 shares previously. With 35,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s short sellers to cover CCF’s short positions. The SI to Chase Corporation’s float is 3.65%. The stock decreased 3.84% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 31,927 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 131.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 18,109 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 31,876 shares with $2.64M value, up from 13,767 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 582,088 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal 2018 Results – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” with publication date: January 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Chase Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 13,747 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 17,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De has 6,036 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 17,366 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 0.05% or 4,315 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,730 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 185 shares stake. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 17,756 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 17,449 shares. Legal General Gru Incorporated Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,368 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc reported 371,332 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0% or 627 shares.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $869.13 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 28.09% above currents $67.14 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 38,500 shares. 5,190 were reported by Wellington Grp Llp. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,430 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 345,345 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Van Eck Associates invested in 0% or 97 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 0.21% or 2,631 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,098 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,149 shares. American Intll Gru holds 104,126 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 674,053 shares. Moreover, Lpl Finance Limited Company has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 5,389 shares.