Valley National Advisers Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $1.32 Million; 0 Analysts Covering Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)

Among 3 analysts covering Home Capital (TSE:HCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Home Capital has $19 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -22.85% below currents $23.98 stock price. Home Capital had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Raymond James. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. See Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) latest ratings:

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 55.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 8,350 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 23,515 shares with $3.74M value, up from 15,165 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $116.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 15.44% above currents $162.27 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss accumulated 374,177 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Meyer Handelman has 4.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 536,144 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 12,165 shares. Violich stated it has 46,701 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department holds 0.92% or 25,485 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.66% or 516,700 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt owns 58,317 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,314 are held by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs invested in 1,110 shares. Saturna Capital owns 1.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 306,856 shares. 67,626 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest Management has 1.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,667 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Park National Oh accumulated 6,215 shares.

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposits, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It offers various deposit products, such as savings account demand products; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides credit card lending services, including Equityline Visa product that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured Visa products and unsecured Visa cards.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 339,862 shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.