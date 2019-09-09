Valley National Advisers Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Holding by $14.75 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 283,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 197,759 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 481,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 2.01M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 14,545 shares to 24,790 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research & Mngmt reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 68,254 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company reported 54,508 shares stake. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0.29% or 70,167 shares. Regent Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scholtz Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,026 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 924,632 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 1,037 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pettee Investors holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,142 shares. Swift Run Lc holds 0.24% or 1,040 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.11% stake. Smithfield Company has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,237 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $390.13 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,487 shares to 31,283 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 13,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.