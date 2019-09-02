Valley National Advisers Trimmed By $524,643 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) SI Increased By 14.15%

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) had an increase of 14.15% in short interest. SYBT’s SI was 495,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.15% from 433,900 shares previously. With 40,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s short sellers to cover SYBT’s short positions. The SI to Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 13,389 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 15.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 11,624 shares with $2.90M value, down from 13,731 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $886.43M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.92% above currents $253.92 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 9,945 shares to 25,831 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 7,545 shares and now owns 7,570 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 28,401 shares in its portfolio. 2,586 are held by First Natl Tru Company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.11% or 763,531 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 1,263 shares. Adage Capital Group Ltd holds 0.16% or 263,481 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 1,686 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,653 shares. Comm State Bank invested 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 33,244 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Reliant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,150 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Holderness Invs Communications holds 0.17% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 6,572 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd reported 11,236 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc stated it has 311,837 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.05% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 49,736 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 56,229 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 15,889 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 3,452 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 23,841 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Advisors L P has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 19,604 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co, a New York-based fund reported 40,917 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 917,318 shares. 501,246 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 8,995 shares.