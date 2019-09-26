Valley National Advisers Raised Stake in Blackrock (BLK); Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holder Logan Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2303.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 1,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,442 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $445.02. About 183,266 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MLN VS. $3,092 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS U.S. HAS HEALTHIEST RATIO OF EARNINGS UPGRADES TO DOWNGRADES GLOBALLY, ECONOMIC DATA LOOK SOLID & CONSISTENT WITH EXPANSION; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 05/03/2018 – BLACKROCK LIFTS ARKEMA STAKE TO 10.04%: AMF; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 40,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 37,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, down from 77,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.26. About 423,631 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,618 shares to 81,475 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv New York Shs (NYSE:UN) by 6,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Soluti Com (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 52,504 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp invested in 0.01% or 125,294 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 36,319 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Lc has 70,157 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Invesco Limited holds 3.60 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 294,009 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.01% or 665 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 6,339 shares. Lincoln Corporation invested in 11,861 shares. 2,720 are held by Fosun Intll Ltd. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 285,932 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 2,652 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 176 shares. Sabal Trust Co invested in 1,170 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 2,693 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Strategic Services holds 0.98% or 15,826 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.69% or 22,955 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communications has invested 2.89% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru has 3,467 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Johnson Financial Group Inc has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,186 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 1,078 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,536 shares stake.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,502 shares to 122 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,967 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).