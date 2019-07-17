Valley National Advisers Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Ptc (PTC) Holding By $20.21 Million

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 37.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 5,729 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 21,102 shares with $1.26M value, up from 15,373 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 4.24 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 21.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 785,285 shares with $72.39 million value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $10.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 491,394 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 120 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 4,345 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Northern accumulated 0.11% or 7.46M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goodwin Daniel L owns 32,400 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 339,640 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 70,214 shares. Boston Lc holds 0.66% or 214,376 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kcm Investment Advsr holds 0.06% or 15,218 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 3,968 shares. Lincoln has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 14,866 shares to 632 valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,237 shares and now owns 6,863 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KRE) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E also bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PTC Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Llc owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 13,678 shares. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 145,978 shares. Eam Investors Lc reported 85,198 shares. Ems Lp holds 5.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 729,170 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moody Bancorp Division has 0.16% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 61,954 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 304,523 shares. Moreover, 40 North Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 5.26% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 590,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv stated it has 5,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 26,079 shares stake. Cleararc Capital holds 2,738 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication accumulated 0.02% or 7,200 shares. Piedmont holds 11,311 shares.

