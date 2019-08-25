Valley National Advisers Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Davis Capital Partners Has Increased Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Position by $7.55 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 137,065 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 315.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 18,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Com reported 102,541 shares. Eastern State Bank invested in 313,709 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York accumulated 125,480 shares or 2.31% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 68,137 shares. Vestor Cap Llc invested 2.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capstone Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 92,473 shares. Lumina Fund Lc invested in 0.56% or 9,500 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 32,906 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 0.59% or 9,656 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,077 shares. Private Wealth Inc holds 12,094 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 4.16 million shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perritt Cap accumulated 7,659 shares. The California-based Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).