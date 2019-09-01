Valley National Advisers Lowered Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Stake By $320,606; Navellier & Associates Raised Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position By $1.43 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) stake by 275.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 110,334 shares as Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 150,421 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 40,087 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd. now has $489.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 53,358 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) stake by 36.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 9,273 shares with $551,000 value, down from 14,707 last quarter. Public Svc Enterprise Grp now has $30.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.77 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Gravity Co. Ltd stake by 6,967 shares to 10,759 valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced S & P Gloabl stake by 5,846 shares and now owns 9,249 shares. Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Sei Invests owns 4,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 36,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 10,000 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 12,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 56,656 shares. 13,387 are held by Caxton L P. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 29,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 117,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 167,076 shares. American Century holds 239,266 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 18,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ptnrs Ltd holds 26,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 3,090 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $159 activity. 3 shares valued at $159 were bought by Chernick Rose M on Friday, March 29.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 4,357 shares to 7,508 valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 18,148 shares and now owns 23,903 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group has $6900 highest and $6100 lowest target. $63.63’s average target is 5.23% above currents $60.47 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6900 target.

