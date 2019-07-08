Valley National Advisers Lifted Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding By $1.48 Million; Brown Tom Has 1.17 Sentiment

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 131.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 18,109 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 31,876 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 13,767 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 66,266 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

Brown Tom Inc (TBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 82 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 70 trimmed and sold stakes in Brown Tom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 36.68 million shares, down from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brown Tom Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 133,530 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,904 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 36,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company owns 13,415 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 0% stake. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,098 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 57,812 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 12,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Co reported 25 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 Bonomo Charles sold $49,889 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 601 shares. $436,579 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by Armstrong Steve on Friday, January 18. 12,736 shares were sold by POLLI GREGORY, worth $1.05M on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares in MSC Industrial, Freeport, and Fastenal Fell Double Digits in May – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Computerworld Names MSC Industrial Supply Co. to 2019 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 14,866 shares to 632 valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (KRE) stake by 54,316 shares and now owns 7,860 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. Robert W. Baird maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $890.19 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 13,994 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TBI’s profit will be $23.29M for 9.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.