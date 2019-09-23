Valley National Advisers Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake By $969,444; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 83 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 55 sold and decreased their holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 35.36 million shares, down from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 35 Increased: 56 New Position: 27.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 33.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 3,847 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 15,471 shares with $3.90 million value, up from 11,624 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $254.32. About 375,646 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 7.74% above currents $254.32 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 15,469 shares to 893 valued at $41,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 19,402 shares and now owns 8,087 shares. Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.96% or 33,005 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 100 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Company holds 939 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Df Dent holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,475 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 4.89 million shares. Ativo Capital Management Lc has invested 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 967,137 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.07% or 14,832 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt has 3.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blair William & Il accumulated 0.1% or 72,764 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs reported 29,968 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc holds 0.59% or 12,643 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 68,103 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $9.09M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $818.26 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.47 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

