Valley National Advisers Holding in V F (VFC) Decreased by $1.29 Million; Nli International Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 93,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29,280 shares to 133,440 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25.12M were reported by State Street Corporation. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 15,899 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc invested in 15,876 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Alabama-based Welch Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 97 were reported by Country Tru National Bank & Trust. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Ser, Florida-based fund reported 50,076 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 14,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advisors LP reported 66,685 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 1,626 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% or 22,223 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.05% or 71,504 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 245,217 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 24,195 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.09M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 8 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance has invested 0.28% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.52M shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 1.09% or 89,909 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.44M shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson owns 3,461 shares. North Star invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 215,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.34% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 28,332 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.23% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bokf Na reported 77,409 shares. Stearns Service stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Corp In owns 2,440 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 12,796 shares to 243,028 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 17,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).