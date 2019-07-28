Valley National Advisers Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) Lifted by $510,624; Bbva Compass Bancshares Lifted Its Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) as Stock Value Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,631 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 45,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 6,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 32,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Top Banks to Repurchase $125 Billion in Stock Over Next 12 Months – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

