Valley National Advisers Has Upped Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $574,864 as Shares Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position by $451,080

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 26,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 4.53M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 536.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,795 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $682,000, up from 439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $231.47. About 1.14 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 19,402 shares to 8,087 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 946,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,337 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

